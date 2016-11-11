Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
PARIS A French journalist was arrested in Turkey on Friday, his employer said, in a move that comes against a background of journalist detentions in the country following an attempted coup in July.
Isabelle Roberts, the head of French news website lesjours.fr, said journalist Olivier Bertrand was arrested while reporting in the town of Gaziantep, just north of Turkey's border with Syria.
Roberts told Reuters that Bertrand had been arrested along with a photographer but that while the photographer had been released, Bertrand had been kept in custody.
"No reason has been given for their arrest," added Roberts.
Earlier this month, broadcaster NTV said Turkish authorities had ordered the formal arrest pending trial of nine executives and journalists of a leading opposition newspaper. [nL8N1D6042]
In September, Turkish authorities detained journalists, a politician and a pollster, and issued arrest warrants for another 105 people over suspected links to a U.S.-based Islamic cleric blamed for the failed coup on July 15. [nL8N1BJ29D]
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
ROME Italy's three biggest parties are pushing for a national election this year, nine months ahead of schedule, but simulations published on Friday show no clear winner would emerge if the current voting system is used.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said.