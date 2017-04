TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday he expects Group of 20 finance ministers to debate how to cooperate in response to the recent turmoil in global financial markets.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, said that Japan was not engaged in competitive currency devaluation and that major economies share an understanding that competitive currency devaluation is undesirable.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)