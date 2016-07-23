Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan waits for the start of an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

CHENGDU, China Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Reuters he hopes for clarification on the timing and process of the UK's exit from the European Union.

"Brexit has already had an impact," he said, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

"All international organisations and governments are revising downwards their growth projections due to Brexit-related uncertainty and impact on demand. So this is already a problem. I hope that there is going to be clarification about the timing and process of the divorce. The sooner the better so this generates a new equilibrium."

