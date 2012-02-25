MEXICO CITY Europe has made significant strides in reducing the risks to global growth from its debt crisis but still needs to build up a bigger financial firewall to prevent it from spreading, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Saturday.

"It's important to give Europe's leaders credit for what they have accomplished," he said at a luncheon sponsored by international bankers. "They have had a big impact in reducing the downside risks to growth ...though it's important not to rest on that progress."

Geithner added: "I hope that we're going to see, and I expect we will see, continued efforts by the Europeans ... to put in place a stronger, more credible firewall."

