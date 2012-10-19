General Electric Co (GE.N) posted an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, as solid demand in the United States and Asia for its electric turbines and railroad locomotives helped to offset Europe's woes.

The largest U.S. conglomerate said on Friday that third-quarter net income came to $3.49 billion, or 33 cents per share, compared with $3.22 billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Factoring out one-time items, the profit was 36 cents per share, meeting the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $36.35 billion from $35.36 billion.

Shares fell 2.6 percent to $22.21 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Here are initial comments from analysts and investors:

BRIAN LANGENBERG, ANALYST, LANGENBERG & CO.

"We didn't expect any companies to really beat on revenue."

"We were looking for 36 cents and that's what they did, adjusted. And the Street was looking for 37 cents."

"We're in a market where people want to see a beat or at least a meet."

"At the end of the day, I don't think there's any real change to the thesis. There's more cash coming from Capital back to the parent. It's going to allow them to boost their dividend, repurchase stock."

DANIEL HOLLAND, EQUITY ANALYST, MORNINGSTAR, CHICAGO

"Profitability looked pretty solid. In particular, I have been impressed with the transportation segment. But revenue seemed a little bit lighter than what was expected."

"Orders were up 3 percent. That bodes well for the future of GE."

"It's really more of the same. They continue to execute on what they said they would do. Nothing spectacular and nothing devastating."

KEN POLCARI, MANAGING DIRECTR, ICAP EQUITIES, NEW YORK

"There it is again, this whole revenue story. They hit on the earnings number but revenues keep missing. That is the story that we are hearing across the line."

"The stock is trading off a little bit which is what a lot of these stocks have done after they have reported and they keep missing the revenue number and the guidance going forward is a little bit cautious."

"But GE on the other hand, if it comes off a little bit that's fine, I don't think GE is falling out of bed by any stretch."

"But it further solidifies the same story, that people are concerned. And although these companies are beating these numbers, the numbers are much lower so the beat is not that difficult. But clearly they are all missing on the revenue line, which is a concern."

JACK DEGAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HARBOR ADVISORY CORP, PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE

"I think the market is going to take this as a slight disappointment, and the reason I say that is, on Sept 27 when they gave their infrastructure review, Mr. Immelt was very bullish and raised the expectation for organic revenue growth in the infrastructure business to 10 percent.

"And I think some analysts came away from that more bullish than we should have been and were expecting more from this quarter than we got."

"That may be our fault. But I think the market will see this as a slight disappointment."

"They met expectations for earnings and they were light on revenues. If you add back forex, they beat on revenues."

OLIVER PURSCHE, PRESIDENT, GARY GOLDBERG FINANCIAL SERVICES, SUFFERN, NY

"The most important thing out of the earnings report is that they kept their full 2012 outlook. The fourth quarter, we think, is going to be challenging for companies, especially on the revenue side."

"Putting it in the context of the overall earnings season, we would view this as a positive report."

"We've been very concerned, especially with the multinationals, on disappointing, so GE coming in line with expectations and seeing good profit growth and good revenue growth is positive."

TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SOLARIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, BEDFORD HILLS, NY

"It was a good solid quarter for GE. Ge doesn't tend to surprise very often in its earnings reports. They telegraph well, and earnings came in right on expectations, with increasing margins."

"Certainly Immelt was cautious in his outlook. But he said they were on track to meet results for the year, and knowing GE they will meet those results."

"Revenues were very slightly below expectations. And there was a little bit of a skittish market this morning after Google results. GE is down a bit after earnings. But orders were good, the industrial side was good."

"GE Capital ended with a very strong 10.2 percent tier one capital ratio. That means they have a strong amount of capital. They returned a 2.4 percent dividend to the parent in the quarter. That has been an ongoing dividend this year."

"That shows that GE Capital is back on sound footing."

(Reporting by Patricia Kranz, Ernest Scheyder and Chuck Mikolajczak)