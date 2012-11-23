BERLIN Exports and private consumption helped Germany to keep growing in the third quarter of the year, albeit at a slower rate than previously, as Europe's largest economy feels the pinch of the euro zone crisis.

The Federal Statistics Office on Friday confirmed that German gross domestic product growth slowed to 0.2 percent in the three months to end-October, after expanding by 0.3 percent in the second, as companies postpone investments due to the uncertainty of the crisis.

ECONOMIST COMMENTS

HOLGER SCHMIEDING, BERENBERG BANK

"We see some strength in construction investments from the building of private housing, but businesses are investing less in machines and other equipment. The only explanation for that is a crisis of confidence - which means the German economy will lose more speed. The tough savings measures in southern Europe, weaker growth in China and uncertainty over the euro crisis are all contributing factors.

"In the best-case scenario the German economy may stagnate in the fourth quarter. Thanks to the energetic action of the ECB and improving growth in China, this decline could be over by early next year."

