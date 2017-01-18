Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
BERLIN It would not be good for the United States to erect new walls and isolate itself, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.
Donald Trump, who is due to be inaugurated as U.S. president on Friday, won on a populist platform that included promises to build a wall along the Mexican border, restrict immigration from Muslim countries and implement "America first" policies.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.