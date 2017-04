BERLIN Germany wants Kurdish groups to attend Syrian peace talks planned for January 25, a spokesman of the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Yes, there is a big Kurdish minority in Syria," said the foreign ministry spokesman. "That this Kurdish minority has the right to take part in the formation of a future and peaceful Syria is surely right."

The start of the talks may be delayed as rival camps bicker about who should be invited to take part.

