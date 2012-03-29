BERLIN German unemployment dropped for a fifth consecutive month in March with the jobless rate sliding to 6.7 percent, marking a new record low since figures for unified Germany were first published, the Labour Office said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted data showed a stronger-than-expected decrease of 18,000 from the previous month to a total of 2.841 million. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 35 economists was for joblessness to drop by 10,000.

"The current phase of economic weakness has hardly left a trace on the labour market," Labour Office head Frank-Juergen Weise said. "Unemployment fell in the wake of a spring revival."

"The demand for workforce remains high," he added.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)