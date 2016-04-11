Steel workers of Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG and IG Metall union members demonstrate for higher wages in Duisburg, Germany April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, Germany Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, rejected a wage offer on Monday for workers in the metals and electrics sector in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the country's industrial heartland, and threatened strikes from late April.

Companies in the sector offered a wage increase of 1.2 percent, which IG Metall said comprised a one-time payment of 0.3 percent and another 0.9 percent over 12 months.

That was well below IG Metall's demand for wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers after the German economy grew by 1.7 percent last year.

"This is not an offer, this is a provocation for all of IG Metall," Knut Giesler, the union's regional leader for NRW, said.

