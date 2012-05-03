A GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen outside one of its buildings in west London, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN)

LONDON Benlysta, a new drug for lupus from GlaxoSmithKline and Human Genome Sciences, has been rejected by Germany's healthcare cost watchdog in a decision that adds to the product's uphill battle in Europe.

The negative draft benefit assessment from the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) follows a similar rebuff from Britain's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE).

The drug, which was discovered by Human Genome and developed with GSK to combat a disease that causes the immune system to attack joints and organs, is at the centre of a $2.6 billion takeover bid by GSK for its U.S. biotech partner.

GSK, Britain's biggest drugmaker, said on Thursday that the judgment from IQWiG was "completely inexplicable from a medical point of view and disregards genuine progress in therapy".

Benlysta, the first new treatment for lupus in a half-century, was approved in Europe last July, following a U.S. green light in March 2011.

Existing treatments for lupus include steroids and immunosuppressant drugs, which can have serious side effects and do not always work for lupus patients.

