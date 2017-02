The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BRUSSELS Glencore on Tuesday reiterated it was targeting net debt of $17 billion (12 billion pounds) to $18 billion this year, in line with earlier statements and net funding of $32-33 billion.

In a presentation to a conference in Miami, the company also said it was aiming to complete the sales process from $2.6 billion of asset disposals announced in April this quarter.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)