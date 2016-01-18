LONDON British golfer Jamie Donaldson, who won the point that secured the 2014 Ryder Cup for Europe, faces a couple of weeks out of the sport after cutting his hand in an accident involving a chainsaw.
"So folks, in my time off decided to have a fight with a chainsaw and lost," Donaldson said on Twitter on Monday alongside a photograph of his wound which needed stitches.
The 40-year-old Welshman plans to return to the Tour on Feb. 4 for the Dubai Desert Classic, when he will continue his bid to book a place in Europe's 12-man team for this year's Ryder Cup against the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota.
Donaldson, a three-times European Tour winner, is currently 29th in the Cup standings.
Australian Greg Norman, the former world number one and twice British Open champion, nearly lost a hand in 2014 after an accident sustained while cutting trees with a chainsaw.
