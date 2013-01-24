ATHENS Two Greek anarchist groups claimed responsibility on Thursday for an explosion at an Athens shopping centre this week that fuelled fears of rising political violence.

The two previously unknown groups, "Wild Freedom" and "Instigators of Social Explosion" said they had staged the attack to protest against wealthy "capitalists" and raids against squats in the centre of Athens this month.

Police could not confirm the authenticity of the claims.

"For us, the mall and every mall is a cemetery for people and real values. That's why we hit it," the groups said in a joint statement on a leftist website often used by groups to claim responsibility for attacks.

"Those murdered by capitalism are buried in the foundations of malls."

Two security guards were slightly injured in the blast on January 20.

Greece has a decades-old history of leftist violence but some groups have become more active since police killed a teenager in 2008, triggering the worst riots in decades.

The mall attack came after a series of small makeshift bomb attacks against journalists and political figures in recent weeks.

Less than a week before the blast, unknown attackers opened fire on the Athens offices of the New Democracy party, which heads the ruling coalition, with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. No one was hurt, and no group has claimed responsibility for that attack.

