BRUGES, Belgium A Greek exit from the euro zone would set a dangerous precedent by showing that the single currency is not irreversible and should be avoided, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

"Today we are facing a major risk of considering the possibility of (a country) not being a member of the monetary union anymore," he told students at a university, adding, "You know what I have in mind".

He said that if the exit option is there for one member, "that option can be extended to other members. Most of all, the monetary union is not irreversible," he said, speaking in English.

Padoan added: "I personally think Greece will not exit the euro. I will do all I can to keep Greece inside the European monetary union, however, I cannot predict the future".

(Reporting by Francesco Gauarasio, writing by Gavin Jones and Philip Pullella)