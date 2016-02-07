Outgoing Haiti's President Michel Martelly looks outside of the Ministry of Interior during the inauguration of the new building in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

PORT-AU-PRINCE Haitian leaders have agreed to install a caretaker government to take over from President Michel Martelly when he leaves power this weekend without an elected successor, a move that failed to calm protesters who clashed with police again on Saturday.

The agreement was reached less than 24 hours before Martelly steps down. Under the deal parliament will elect an interim president for a four-month term.

The temporary president, expected to be chosen in the next few days, will be committed to holding delayed presidential elections by April 24 and handing power to the winner the following month.

A presidential runoff due to be held last month was scrapped after opposition candidate Jude Celestin threatened to boycott the vote over allegations of fraud in the first round, and protesters took to the streets in force.

Port-au-Prince has seen almost daily protests by both opposition and government supporters since January, culminating in the lynching of a former soldier during a march on Friday.

The agreement did not placate all sectors of the opposition. During the signing in an annex of the presidential palace that survived a devastating earthquake six years ago, small groups of anti-government protesters clashed outside with riot police who used a water canon and tear gas to disperse them.

"Despite this agreement, we will need to continue to remain vigilant because there are people who won't agree," Martelly said at an event with foreign diplomats at the palace.

"Every time they exercise violence Haiti makes one step backward," Martelly said of the protesters.

Any caretaker government will have to overcome deep disagreements about how the election should be organised and which candidates can participate, since many opposition politicians are convinced the first round vote was riddled with fraud that favoured ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise.

The government denies the allegations.

A senior adviser to Celestin, Gerald Germain, told Reuters his camp had yet to study the agreement in depth and would make its position known later.

Martelly's own election five years ago was seen by many in the opposition as being facilitated by foreign pressure. His departure from office coincides with the 30th anniversary of dictator Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier's flight from the country.

Instead of stable democracy, the years since the end of the Duvalier family's 29-year regime on Feb. 7, 1986 have been marked by frequent coups and transitional governments.

The impoverished country has had a chequered experience with caretaker governments, which in the past have lingered longer than expected.

When Haiti was left without an elected president after Jean-Bertrand Aristide was forced from power in 2004, it took the transitional administration two years to organise elections.

The failure to organise clean elections before Martelly's term ended means Haiti is again left bitterly divided and beset by unrest.

Sandra Honore, who heads the United Nations peacekeeping mission that has been in Haiti since Aristide's ouster, called on all sides to support the agreement.

The U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Peter Mulrean, said the United States was fully supportive of the new election calendar and called for protesters to eschew violence.

"The streets should not be deciding what happens next, elections should be deciding, and this agreement will allow the elections to go forward," he said.

