BRASILIA Brazil's government may change a law to make it easier to share samples of the Zika virus with laboratories in other countries if it can guarantee access to tests and vaccines developed from those samples, two government sources said on Friday.

Brazilian scientists have criticized a 2005 biosecurity law that curtailed the ability to send samples abroad and does not clearly define protocol when a public health emergency, such as mosquito-borne Zika virus, is involved. They have warned the restrictions could hamper vital research.

The sources said the decision would be made at a meeting next Wednesday between the health, science and technology ministries and President Dilma Rousseff's Chief of Staff.

"There are a lot of restrictions on sending samples abroad," said one Health Ministry source. "It is possible to share things during a public health emergency, but we need legal security for laboratories and researchers."

