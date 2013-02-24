PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
Private equity company Doughty Hanson is preparing to float manufacturing group HellermannTyton, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Doughty Hanson, which has owned HellermannTyton since 2005 when it bought the company for about 300 million pounds, has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to work on the listing, Sky News said on its website.
London is a strong contender to host the flotation although Doughty Hanson is also expected to consider other locations, Sky News said.
Doughty Hanson's decision to list the company comes after the private equity group twice failed to sell the company, though a sale, rather than a floatation, was not impossible, Sky News reported.
Sky News said the value Doughty Hanson was seeking from a floatation of HellermannTyton, whose products include cable ties, fasteners and tubing, was unclear.
Doughty Hanson declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could not be immediately reached for a comment.
