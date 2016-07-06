PARIS France's competition authority said on Wednesday it was imposing a fine of 615,000 euros on German consumer goods company Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) and several wholesalers importing its products in French overseas territories.

The fine was imposed for use of exclusive import contracts between March 2013 and February 2016, it said.

The fine breaks down as follows: 250,000 euros for Henkel, 210,00 euros for importers of Henkel products in La Reunion Island, 140,000 euros for importers of Henkel products in The Antilles and Guyana and 15,000 euros on the importer of Henkel Products in the Wallis and Futuna Islands.

The products concerned notably include Schwarzkopf shampoo, Loctite glue as well as Le Chat, SuperCroix and Xtra washing powders.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love)