WASHINGTON International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday the fund's team will return to Athens next week for talks on the Greek debt crisis but warned that there may not be "immediate" outcomes.

"All I can say is that we had productive and cordial meetings with the various participants" involved in talks on Greece's bailout during the IMF's spring meetings, Lagarde said in a news conference.

"There's plenty of work to do so don't expect any immediate outcomes because those things take time. Our position on the Greek economic sustainability and stability has not changed," she said.

The IMF, European Commission and European Central Bank make up the troika that has bailed out Greece's government.

