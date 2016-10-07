Jack Lew, United States Secretary of the Treasury, is seen during a meeting with students at Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM), in Mexico City, Mexico, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday it was necessary to give British authorities some time to determine what drove a steep drop in the pound before jumping to conclusions.

"Based on our own experience, it takes some time to find out why such movements occur," Lew told a news conference at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Meetings in Washington.

The pound's fall by more than 10 percent against the dollar to below $1.15 was not in line with a largely stable exchange rate picture in recent weeks, Lew said.

"In general, we've seen exchange rates behaving in a stable way globally responding to macro-economic movements," he said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)