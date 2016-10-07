Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday it was necessary to give British authorities some time to determine what drove a steep drop in the pound before jumping to conclusions.
"Based on our own experience, it takes some time to find out why such movements occur," Lew told a news conference at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Meetings in Washington.
The pound's fall by more than 10 percent against the dollar to below $1.15 was not in line with a largely stable exchange rate picture in recent weeks, Lew said.
"In general, we've seen exchange rates behaving in a stable way globally responding to macro-economic movements," he said.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.