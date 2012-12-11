Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Indonesian islands of the Moluccas on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, centred 118 km (73 miles) west of Ternate in the Moluccas, struck at a depth of 33 km at 0618 GMT, the USGS said in a preliminary report. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.