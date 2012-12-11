A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Indonesian islands of the Moluccas on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centred 118 km (73 miles) west of Ternate in the Moluccas, struck at a depth of 33 km at 0618 GMT, the USGS said in a preliminary report. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)