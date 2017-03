BAGHDAD Militants blew up a pipeline carrying Iraqi crude from the city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean coast on early Monday, stopping the flow of oil, the second attack in a week, oil officials told Reuters.

"More than one bomb was used to attack the pipeline at around 1:30 local time Monday. The pipeline was severely damaged," one oil ministry official said.

Militants blew up the pipeline carrying Iraqi crude from Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey's port of Ceyhan on May 6, stopping the flow of oil. Flows had resumed on Sunday.

