FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
DUBLIN An agreement between the European Central Bank and Ireland on easing the country's debt burden is being sent to the Irish government for approval, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.
"It is in the process of being sent to the Irish government," the source said.
The ECB and Ireland reached a compromise on a long-standing dispute over the cost of servicing money borrowed for a failed bank, a source involved in the discussions told Reuters on earlier Thursday.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.