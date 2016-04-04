DUBLIN Ireland collected 1.1 percent more tax in the first quarter than expected as a significant rise in corporation tax made up for a weaker than forecast income tax take, the finance department said on Monday.

Corporation tax, which surged in 2015, increased 18 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to come in 87 percent ahead of target.

That more than made up for income tax take that was 3.4 percent below target "due to an under-performance across a range of income tax components."

The country had a fiscal deficit of 1.2 billion euros in the three months to March after government spending was 0.7 percent lower than the same period last year.

Ireland posted a surplus of 197 million euros in the same period last year, but officials said it would have been a deficit of over 1.2 billion euros if a one-off payment from the national pensions reserve fund was excluded.

The government has said it expects to balance its budget a year ahead of schedule in 2017 thanks to surging tax revenues, a booming economy and a fall in government spending.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in January that he expected a budget deficit of around 0.75 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Corporation tax accounted for the majority of last year's overall surplus and at 6.9 billion euros (5.5 billion pounds), it exceeded the annual peak collected in 2006 before Ireland's financial crisis led to a three-year international bailout in 2010.

Tax collectors have said the rise is sustainable but after collecting 50 percent more from firms than expected in 2015, the finance department said it had conservatively forecast a fall back to 6.6 billion euros this year.

