Painted monetary symbols are seen on a wall in Dublin city centre October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Irish consumer prices were unchanged in September from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, as inflation remained stubbornly low despite strong economic growth.

Ireland's annual inflation rate hit its highest level in three years in July, when prices rose 0.5 percent, but prices fell 0.1 percent in the year to August. The government is forecasting GDP growth of 4.2 percent for the year.

Consumer prices fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in September while the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, which strips out mortgages, also fell 0.4 percent on the month, to stand 0.3 percent lower than a year ago.

