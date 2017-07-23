FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2017 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

Pope calls for dialogue and moderation after Jerusalem violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis waves as he leads Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican July 16, 2017.Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Sunday he was alarmed by the recent violence in Jerusalem and called for dialogue and moderation to help restore peace.

"I am following with trepidation the grave tension and violence of recent days in Jerusalem. I feel the need to express a heartfelt call for moderation and dialogue," the pope told pilgrims gathered under blazing sunshine in St Peter's Square.

He called for prayers in the hope that all sides would come forward with proposals for "reconciliation and peace".

Three Israelis were stabbed to death in a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel's installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's walled Old City.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Chopra

