FILE PHOTO: A construction site is seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near Jerusalem, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A construction site is seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near Jerusalem, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in front of new construction, in the Jewish settlement known to Israelis as Har Homa and to Palestinians as Jabal Abu Ghneim, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

FILE PHOTO: A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

A building can be seen in the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank, in the background the Palestinian village of Azariya is seen on the edge of Jerusalem, December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A couple walk in the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An old tank can be seen near the Israeli settlement of Misho Edumim, in the occupied West Bank December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A factory under construction is seen at the industrial area in the Israeli settlement of Misho Edumim, in the occupied West Bank December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A general view shows part of the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinian construction workers work in a site at the industrial area of the Israeli settlement of Misho Edumim, in the occupied West Bank December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A boy is being photographed in a street at the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

FILE PHOTO - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

JERUSALEM Israel will re-assess its ties with the United Nations following the adoption by the Security Council of a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

The vote was able to pass the 15-member council on Friday because the United States broke with a long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power as it had on many times before - a decision that Netanyahu called "shameful".

"I instructed the Foreign Ministry to complete within a month a re-evaluation of all our contacts with the United Nations, including the Israeli funding of U.N. institutions and the presence of U.N. representatives in Israel," Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.

"I have already instructed to stop about 30 million shekels ($7.8 million) in funding to five U.N. institutions, five bodies, that are especially hostile to Israel ... and there is more to come," he said.

The Israeli leader did not name the institutions or offer any further details.

Defying heavy pressure from long-time ally Israel and President-elect Donald Trump for Washington to use its veto, the United States abstained in the Security Council decision, which passed with 14 votes in favour.

Israel for decades has pursued a policy of constructing Jewish settlements on territory captured by Israel in a 1967 war with its Arab neighbours including the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Most countries view Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal and an obstacle to peace. Israel disagrees, citing a biblical connection to the land.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Richard Balmforth)