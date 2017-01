FILE PHOTO - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS New Zealand, Malaysia, Senegal and Venezuela will call for a vote on Friday afternoon on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, diplomats said.

Western officials said the United States had intended to allow the draft resolution to be adopted, a major reversal of U.S. practise of protecting Israel.

The 15-member council had been due to vote on Thursday afternoon, but Egypt withdrew the measure under pressure from Israel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

