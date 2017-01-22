JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would later in the day hold his first conversation with Donald Trump since his inauguration as U.S. president.

The White House later said the conversation would take place at 1830 GMT (13:30 ET).

"A telephone conversation will be held this evening between President Trump and me. Many matters face us, the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the situation in Syria, the Iranian threat," Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks at the start of an Israeli cabinet meeting.

