ROME Italy's biggest union CGIL will hold a four hour strike on December 12 to protest against the government's 30 billion euro austerity package, the union said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier the more moderate unions CISL and Uil said they would also hold a two-hour strike on December 12 to oppose the austerity plans, which include tax hikes and pension reform.

Unions have said the measures are too tough on salaried workers and pensioners.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)