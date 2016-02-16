An ITV satellite dish sits on top of the broadcaster's building, in London August 6, 2009. European broadcasters ITV and ProSiebenSat.1 offered a glimmer of hope to the sector on Thursday, with the German firm cutting costs heavily and ITV finally seeing signs the... REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Britain's ITV (ITV.L) has appointed Peter Bazalgette, who helped to popularise reality television formats, as its chairman to succeed Archie Norman, who is stepping down after more than six years.

Bazalgette, 62, has been a non-executive director of commercial broadcaster ITV since 2013. He was earlier chairman of television production company Endemol UK where he brought the "Big Brother" show to Britain.

Endemol Group's internationally successful formats also include "Deal or No Deal" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

Bazalgette said he was looking forward to working with ITV Chief Executive Adam Crozier, describing TV as his "first love." He will take the non-executive role from May when Norman leaves.

Bazalgette studied law at Cambridge University before beginning his broadcast career on a BBC news trainee scheme.

He has been responsible for popular television shows including "Ready Steady Cook", "Changing Rooms" and "Ground Force" on BBC.

ITV, which has been expanding its production business through acquisitions, said in November that the initial outlook for 2016 was encouraging.

Shares in ITV were down 0.5 percent at 242.1 pence at 1110 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

