TOKYO The vast majority of Japanese firms expect to lift wages only modestly this year, while cumulative wage gains since a national sales tax hike are also set to be weak, a Reuters poll showed.
Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted Feb. 1-16 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
1. What is the best dollar/yen range for your business? (Pick one)
Sectors Below 100 100-110 110-120 120-130 130-140 Above 140 Polled Replied
yen yen yen yen yen yen
All 3 17 48 30 1 1 513 252
Manufacturers 4 14 47 33 1 2 237 126
Non-Manufacturers 2 20 48 28 2 0 276 126
2. The yuan has fallen against the yen since last summer. Has this had an impact on your business?（Pick one)
Sectors Helps lower No impact Helps increase Polled Replied
profits profits
All 21 73 5 513 260
Manufacturers 28 64 8 237 130
Non-Manufacturers 15 83 2 276 130
3. Are you looking at revising prices of your main products or services this year? (Pick one)
Sectors May implement May implement Keeping prices Polled Replied
price hikes price cuts unchanged
All 18 12 70 513 253
Manufacturers 13 17 70 237 126
Non-Manufacturers 23 6 71 276 127
4. How much do you expect to increase wages this year? Including base pay hikes and seniority-linked increases (Pick one)
Sectors Above 2% Around 2% 1.5-1.9% 1-1.4% Below 1% Polled Replied
All 3 13 29 28 27 513 234
Manufacturers 3 11 34 25 28 237 116
Non-Manufacturers 3 15 24 31 26 276 118
5. Including this year's plan, how much do you expect wages will have increased since a April 2014 sales tax hike of 3 percentage points? (Pick one)
Sectors Above 4% 3-4% 2-3% 1-2% 0-1% 0% Polled Replied
All 4 9 16 36 22 12 513 233
Manufacturers 5 10 14 41 19 10 237 115
Non-Manufacturers 3 7 18 32 25 14 276 118
6. Do you plan increases in base pay? (Pick one)
Sectors Yes No Don't know yet Polled Replied
All 9 30 61 513 257
Manufacturers 10 25 65 237 128
Non-Manufacturers 8 36 57 276 129
7. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to implement a "same pay for same work" scheme. Is this policy realistic for your business to implement? (Pick one)
Sectors Yes Not really Unrealistic Polled Replied
All 9 74 17 513 246
Manufacturers 13 71 16 237 120
Non-Manufacturers 6 76 18 276 126
8a. If a "same pay for same work" scheme came into effect, how would that affect employment and wages? (Pick your first choice)
Sectors Wage rises Wage Wage Increase Increase Cuts in Cuts in No change Others Polled Replied
for rises for cuts for in regular in contract regular in
contract regular regular workers contract workers workers present
workers workers workers workers situation
All 42 4 14 8 5 8 5 11 3 513 239
Manufacturers 48 3 9 8 6 8 8 9 2 237 118
Non-Manufacturers 36 5 18 8 5 7 3 13 3 276 121
8b. If a "same pay for same work" scheme came into effect, how would that affect employment and wages? (Pick your second choice)
Sectors Wage rises Wage Wage Increase Increase Cuts in Cuts in No change Others Polled Replied
for rises for cuts for in in contract regular in
contract regular regular regular contract workers workers present
workers workers workers workers workers situation
All 14 5 12 19 11 25 10 0 5 513 198
Manufacturers 15 6 14 15 10 23 11 0 7 237 101
Non-Manufacturers 13 3 10 23 11 28 8 0 3 276 97
8c. Assessing the impact on employment and wages with the first choice counted as 2 points and the second choice as 1 point.
(Answers are total points, not in percentages)
Sectors Wage rises Wage Wage Increase Increase Cuts in Cuts in No change Others Polled Replied
for rises for cuts for in in contract regular in
contract regular regular regular contract workers workers present
workers workers workers workers workers situation
All 230 27 90 75 47 86 45 54 22 513 239
Manufacturers 129 12 36 33 24 41 29 22 11 237 118
Non-Manufacturers 101 15 54 42 23 45 16 32 11 276 121
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
