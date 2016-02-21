People walk on a street at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The vast majority of Japanese firms expect to lift wages only modestly this year, while cumulative wage gains since a national sales tax hike are also set to be weak, a Reuters poll showed.

Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted Feb. 1-16 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.

1. What is the best dollar/yen range for your business? (Pick one)

Sectors Below 100 100-110 110-120 120-130 130-140 Above 140 Polled Replied

yen yen yen yen yen yen

All 3 17 48 30 1 1 513 252

Manufacturers 4 14 47 33 1 2 237 126

Non-Manufacturers 2 20 48 28 2 0 276 126

2. The yuan has fallen against the yen since last summer. Has this had an impact on your business?（Pick one)

Sectors Helps lower No impact Helps increase Polled Replied

profits profits

All 21 73 5 513 260

Manufacturers 28 64 8 237 130

Non-Manufacturers 15 83 2 276 130

3. Are you looking at revising prices of your main products or services this year? (Pick one)

Sectors May implement May implement Keeping prices Polled Replied

price hikes price cuts unchanged

All 18 12 70 513 253

Manufacturers 13 17 70 237 126

Non-Manufacturers 23 6 71 276 127

4. How much do you expect to increase wages this year? Including base pay hikes and seniority-linked increases (Pick one)

Sectors Above 2% Around 2% 1.5-1.9% 1-1.4% Below 1% Polled Replied

All 3 13 29 28 27 513 234

Manufacturers 3 11 34 25 28 237 116

Non-Manufacturers 3 15 24 31 26 276 118

5. Including this year's plan, how much do you expect wages will have increased since a April 2014 sales tax hike of 3 percentage points? (Pick one)

Sectors Above 4% 3-4% 2-3% 1-2% 0-1% 0% Polled Replied

All 4 9 16 36 22 12 513 233

Manufacturers 5 10 14 41 19 10 237 115

Non-Manufacturers 3 7 18 32 25 14 276 118

6. Do you plan increases in base pay? (Pick one)

Sectors Yes No Don't know yet Polled Replied

All 9 30 61 513 257

Manufacturers 10 25 65 237 128

Non-Manufacturers 8 36 57 276 129

7. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to implement a "same pay for same work" scheme. Is this policy realistic for your business to implement? (Pick one)

Sectors Yes Not really Unrealistic Polled Replied

All 9 74 17 513 246

Manufacturers 13 71 16 237 120

Non-Manufacturers 6 76 18 276 126

8a. If a "same pay for same work" scheme came into effect, how would that affect employment and wages? (Pick your first choice)

Sectors Wage rises Wage Wage Increase Increase Cuts in Cuts in No change Others Polled Replied

for rises for cuts for in regular in contract regular in

contract regular regular workers contract workers workers present

workers workers workers workers situation

All 42 4 14 8 5 8 5 11 3 513 239

Manufacturers 48 3 9 8 6 8 8 9 2 237 118

Non-Manufacturers 36 5 18 8 5 7 3 13 3 276 121

8b. If a "same pay for same work" scheme came into effect, how would that affect employment and wages? (Pick your second choice)

Sectors Wage rises Wage Wage Increase Increase Cuts in Cuts in No change Others Polled Replied

for rises for cuts for in in contract regular in

contract regular regular regular contract workers workers present

workers workers workers workers workers situation

All 14 5 12 19 11 25 10 0 5 513 198

Manufacturers 15 6 14 15 10 23 11 0 7 237 101

Non-Manufacturers 13 3 10 23 11 28 8 0 3 276 97

8c. Assessing the impact on employment and wages with the first choice counted as 2 points and the second choice as 1 point.

(Answers are total points, not in percentages)

Sectors Wage rises Wage Wage Increase Increase Cuts in Cuts in No change Others Polled Replied

for rises for cuts for in in contract regular in

contract regular regular regular contract workers workers present

workers workers workers workers workers situation

All 230 27 90 75 47 86 45 54 22 513 239

Manufacturers 129 12 36 33 24 41 29 22 11 237 118

Non-Manufacturers 101 15 54 42 23 45 16 32 11 276 121

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)