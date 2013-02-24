Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari attends an upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday there is no doubt Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda belongs to the inner circle of global finance, a prerequisite set by the premier for the next Bank of Japan governor.

But Amari told reporters he hasn't heard from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yet that Kuroda has been chosen as the government's nominee to head the central bank.

Sources have said Kuroda is likely to be the next BOJ chief.

