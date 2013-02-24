PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday there is no doubt Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda belongs to the inner circle of global finance, a prerequisite set by the premier for the next Bank of Japan governor.
But Amari told reporters he hasn't heard from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yet that Kuroda has been chosen as the government's nominee to head the central bank.
Sources have said Kuroda is likely to be the next BOJ chief.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last year, into an investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.