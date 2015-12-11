TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government's extra spending to stimulate the economy would total about 3.5 trillion yen (18.94 billion pounds) for the current fiscal year that ends in March.
The extra stimulus would include spending worth about 1.2 trillion yen aimed at supporting low-income earners to prop up private consumption, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The government is expected to compile the extra budget later this month.
