TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan will need to respond to currency market moves if results of the U.S. presidential election cause a sudden spike in the yen.

Aso made the remarks when asked about market speculation that the safe-haven currency could spike if Republican nominee Donald Trump won the presidential race due on Nov. 8.

"I won't comment on results of other country's elections. But if it were to affect currencies, we would need to watch and respond, as stability in currencies is always important," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

