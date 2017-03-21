Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he felt that Group of 20 countries shared a common understanding that free trade is important.
Aso also said that the agenda for the U.S.-Japan economic dialogue starting next month had not been decided, but he wanted to have constructive talks that are mutually beneficial to both sides in the areas of trade and economics.
Aso's comments on free trade, however, are unlikely to ease concerns about the threat of protectionism.
Financial leaders of G20 economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open at a summit over the weekend, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.