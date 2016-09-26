TOKYO The Bank of Japan must continue to clarify its monetary policy guidance and strengthen communication after adopting a new policy framework, an official of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

IMF Japan mission chief Luc Everaert told a seminar in Tokyo that the IMF welcomed the BOJ's framework shift to target interest rates on government bonds instead of base money.

The mission chief said careful attention should be paid to stability in the Japanese government bond market after the BOJ's adoption of the new framework.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)