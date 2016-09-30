TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the pace of the central bank's government bond purchases could fluctuate depending on how much buying would be needed to achieve its yield curve target.

Kuroda told parliament that the BOJ was internally debating strategies for when it exits its ultra-easy monetary policy in the future. But he added that speaking about specific means for an exit too hastily could cause confusion in markets.

The central bank last week shifted its policy target to interest rates from the pace of money printing, an overhaul of its monetary framework some market players saw as laying the grounds for a future tapering of its huge asset purchases.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)