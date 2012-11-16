TOKYO Japan on Friday dissolved parliament's lower house for a December 16 general election that polls suggest will return the long-dominant, and currently main opposition, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Below are some key facts about political parties that could play important roles after the election.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF JAPAN (DPJ)

Established: 1998

Website: www.dpj.or.jp/english/

2009 lower house election result: 308 out of 480 seats

Formed in a merger of several opposition parties, the party swept to power in 2009 ending more than a half a century of nearly non-stop Liberal Democratic Party rule. It campaigned on a promise to break up the "iron triangle" between the powerful bureaucracy, business and LDP lawmakers, pay more heed to consumers' interests and put elected officials in charge of policy.

Its leader Yoshihiko Noda, 55, is already Japan's sixth prime minister since 2006 and the third DPJ government chief.

Noda, a former finance minister, made raising the sales tax his top goal although it did not figure in the party's 2009 campaign platform. He is also a proponent of a U.S.-led free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and wants to make it part of his party's election platform.

The Democrats' support slumped over what voters saw as broken promises, a confused response to last year's tsunami and nuclear crisis and Noda's embrace of unpopular causes such as the tax hike and the restart of nuclear reactors.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF JAPAN (LDP)

Established: 1955

Website:www.jimin.jp/english/

2009 election result: 119 seats

Until the 2009 election the party, which has nurtured close ties with business and the bureaucracy, has been in power either alone or in coalitions almost non-stop since its establishment.

Its leader Shinzo Abe, 58, who already served as prime minister in 2006-2007, has said he would not yield in a territorial row with China but would do more to mend economic ties with Japan's giant neighbour. If his party takes power, Abe has also said he would increase defence spending if needed.

A vocal critic of the Bank of Japan, Abe is expected to pile pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy further and might delay the sales tax rise if deflation persists.

Abe also favours a key role for nuclear power in Japan's energy mix despite a dramatic shift in public opinion in favour of phasing out nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster.

NEW KOMEITO

Established: 1998

Website: www.komei.or.jp/en/

2009 result: 21 seats

The New Komeito, which was founded by members of a Buddhist sect, the Soka Gakkai, is a former ally of the LDP and expected to be in any coalition led by the larger conservative party.

It tends to focus on economic policies for the less well off, and wants steps to mitigate the impact of the sales tax hikes on low-income earners.

PEOPLE'S LIFE FIRST

Formed: 2012

Website: www.seikatsu1.jp/english.html

Former Democratic Party leader Ichiro Ozawa, 70, launched the new group in July after quitting the ruling party with dozens of other lawmakers over Noda's sales tax hike plan. It is now the third-largest party in parliament's lower house.

But many of its members are rookie MPs and it is unclear how many seats the party can grab given its low voter support.

Ozawa may also struggle to find partners after his role in creating and breaking up parties he has formed since he left the LDP in 1993 earned him the nickname "Destroyer."

The PLF opposes the sales tax hike and aims to wean Japan from its dependence on nuclear power, which covered about 30 percent of Japan's power needs before last year's Fukushima disaster.

JAPAN RESTORATION PARTY

Formed: 2012

Website: j-ishin.jp/(Japanese only)

Popular Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, 43, launched the party in September, stressing policies to shrink the role of the central government and promote free-market competition.

Hashimoto, a former lawyer and TV talk show celebrity whom critics say has an authoritarian streak, plans to run hundreds of candidates in the election but has dismissed speculation that he may himself run in the election.

Hashimoto wants to boost Japan's ability to defend itself - while keeping close ties with security ally the United States - and seeks a referendum on revising the pacifist constitution.

On energy policy, Hashimoto back-pedalled on an early anti-nuclear stance when he signed off on nuclear reactor restarts to avoid possible summer blackouts.

Most opinion polls put Hashimoto's party roughly even with the Democrats

THE SUNRISE PARTY

Formed: 2010

Website:www.taiyounotou.jp/ (Japanese only)

Formed by five conservative lawmakers it was renamed and re-formed in November when former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara, 80, joined the party. The outspoken Ishihara is keen to join forces with the younger Hashimoto in hopes they can win a swing vote in parliament.

Ishihara, whose failed attempt to buy disputed islands in the East China Sea ignited a row with Beijing, wants to bolster Japan's defence, become more assertive in diplomacy and replace its pacifist constitution.

Ishihara rose to prominence in his 20s as a novelist and entered politics in the late 1960s as a LDP lawmaker. In 1989, he made waves with his book "The Japan That Can Say No", co-authored with Sony chairman Akio Morita and urging Japan to become more assertive in relations with the United States.

(Compiled by Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Linda Sieg and Tomasz Janowski)