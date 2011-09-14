LONDON (Reuters) -

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS:

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"The UK labour data is a bit of a mixed bag. It is poor, but not as bad as feared in many respects with the claimant count unemployed remaining at 4.9% (rather than rise to 5% as expected), jobless claims not rising as much as feared while wages growth actually accelerated."

"We always knew there would be major public sector job losses and they will continue, but probably not at the same rate as seen in the last three months. Therefore, assuming the economy continues to grow we remain hopeful of better labour data in 2012 since private sector employment intention survey responses remain fairly good. However, given the slack in the labour market, there will be little inflation threat from this. Consequently, if economic activity continues to disappoint, the chances of further QE around the turn of the year will continue to grow despite the prospect of 5% CPI."

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"At first glance, they are fractionally firmer or better than expected. Fundamentally it's in line with expectations.

"For me the important thing is the employment figures -- never understood this focus on the claimant count particularly when it's being distorted by welfare changes -- the 69,000 fall in employment for me is the standout figure. That bit of detail gives it a slightly weaker feel.

"But the biggest surprise has still been the resilience of the labour market given how weak growth has been. So the underlying the picture looks much the same."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC:

"This month we've again seen the claimant count rise and the ILO number up. It looks like we are starting to see a downturn in the labour market which is not surprising given the economic performance. With public sector employment down 111,000, spending cuts appear to be starting to bite and the private sector is not yet taking up all the slack."