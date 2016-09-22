LONDON Wood Group (WG.L) workers employed on Shell's (RDSa.L) North Sea oil platforms have accepted a new pay deal, ending a months-long dispute that saw some workers down tools in July and August.

Labour union Unite, whose members voted 105-82 in favour of the deal, said proposed wage cuts were now less than first announced and that ad-hoc workers had gained greater work security and better options to gain permanent employment.

"Our negotiations with Wood Group allowed us to reduce the levels of cuts being proposed to our members' wages and terms and conditions," said Unite regional officer John Boland.

Wood Group said it welcomed their employees' support.

Strikes in July and August had no impact on production at Shell's platforms and further strike action had been suspended in mid-August after the parties agreed to resume talks.

