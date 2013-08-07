German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
NAIROBI Kenya said that it would restart domestic flights and international cargo flights later in the day after the country's main airport was shut following a fire earlier on Wednesday.
"We expect cargo and domestic services to resume from this airport this afternoon. They will operate from the cargo terminal," said Manoah Esipisu, spokesman for the presidency.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by James Macharia. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.