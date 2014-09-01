PARIS French group Kering (PRTP.PA) said on Monday that Christophe Melard, chief executive of its luxury footware and accessories brand Sergio Rossi, has stepped down to seek new opportunities outside the group.

Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix told investors in July that Sergio Rossi's results were "not in line with expectations" but declined to provide details. Melard was appointed CEO of Sergio Rossi in 2009.

Kering posted mixed first-half results this year that showed further weakness at its flagship Gucci brand.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by David Goodman)