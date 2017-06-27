Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON Tesco will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
LUXEMBOURG Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Fraport (FRAG.DE), the operator of Frankfurt airport, are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair (RYA.I) concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Fraport and Lufthansa have been discussing fees, costs and cooperation since Fraport angered Lufthansa by making concessions to Ryanair, enabling the Irish low-cost carrier to start flights from Germany's largest airport earlier this year.
The deal, to be signed on Wednesday, means that new airlines at Frankfurt airport will get the same discounts as Ryanair, which will benefit Lufthansa's low-cost unit Eurowings, the person said, declining to be identified because the matter is confidential.
Lufthansa and Fraport declined comment.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON The travel industry risks going back to the "medieval age" if its demands are not met when Britain leaves the European Union, tour operator Thomas Cook's chief executive said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's top share index dipped on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.