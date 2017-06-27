LUXEMBOURG Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Fraport (FRAG.DE), the operator of Frankfurt airport, are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair (RYA.I) concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Fraport and Lufthansa have been discussing fees, costs and cooperation since Fraport angered Lufthansa by making concessions to Ryanair, enabling the Irish low-cost carrier to start flights from Germany's largest airport earlier this year.

The deal, to be signed on Wednesday, means that new airlines at Frankfurt airport will get the same discounts as Ryanair, which will benefit Lufthansa's low-cost unit Eurowings, the person said, declining to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Lufthansa and Fraport declined comment.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)