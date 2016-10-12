Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Sterling fell to its lowest ever level on a broad, trade-weighted index basis on Tuesday, data published on the Bank of England's website showed.
Sterling has been under sustained selling pressure ever since Britain's Prime Minister raised the spectre of a "hard Brexit" where the country will give up full access to the European Union's single market in order to impose maximum control on its borders.
The index fell to 73.383 on Tuesday, eclipsing its previous low of 73.495 in December 2008.
On Wednesday, the pound was trading 1 percent higher against both the dollar and the euro, earning a bit of a relief after a brutal sell off which saw it drop to 31-year lows on Friday. [GBP/]
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.