LONDON Markets may be justified in pricing in the risk of a cut in euro zone interest rates as the sovereign debt crisis intensifies but with few indications the ECB is easing its inflation fighting stance, steady monetary policy may be the most the market gets.

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates 50 basis points since April but many analysts, who until recently anticipated rates could be as high as 2 percent by year-end, now think the central bank could be done with tightening for the rest of the year.

Money markets go even further and pricing based on overnight indexed swap(OIS) rates indicates a 25 basis point rate cut is around 30 percent priced in by year-end, assuming excess liquidity in the banking system keeps the overnight rate close to the ECB's 0.75 percent deposit rate.

"That's consistent with how the market should be pricing the risk of a rate cut given we have this backdrop of global recession risks, but our official call remains no cuts," said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.

The ECB has resolutely stuck to its inflation-fighting mandate but on Thursday governing council member Yves Mersch said it would be a close call next month whether the central banks tones down its view of the risk to price pressures, perhaps a first sign of a less hawkish stance.

"It's quite extraordinary to be honest. We've heard from the Fed and the Bank of England already and they have downgraded their outlook for growth, so in theory you should see (ECB President Jean-Claude) Trichet come in September and do something similar," a London-based strategist said.

But the strategist added that any downgrade was unlikely to be major.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. A sharp escalation in the euro zone debt crisis pushed yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds towards unsustainable levels, leading the ECB to start buying the paper, while French banks have come under fire on concerns over their exposure to peripheral sovereign debt.

Money market tensions have soared, prompting the ECB to make more liquidity available, and the loss of the United States' triple-A credit rating further rattled markets by raising fears of a growth slowdown in the world's largest economy.

In response, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates at ultra-low levels for at least the next two years, inverting the forward dollar OIS curve, reflecting expectations rates will be low for a long while yet.

The UK and euro zone forward OIS curves are also inverted with implied overnight rates falling over the next few months and through early 2012.

The ECB's 0.75 percent deposit rate is seen as a natural floor for the Eonia rate, which is expected to fall to those levels with excess liquidity in the banking system jumping to around 140 billion euros after the central bank handed out six-month funds this week.

But forward Eonia rates in the first months of next year are currently lower.

"The valuations are looking stretched and the inverted Eonia curve with some forwards trading below the deposit rate doesn't make sense," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.

"But one can not safely rule out that the crisis escalates and should we get another week or two like the last couple of weeks it would not be a surprise if all the central banks engage in another concerted round of rate cutting and quantitative easing as one could not refute the knock-on effects to the real economy."

Banks are already showing signs of reluctance to lend to each other and dollar funding costs in particular have risen markedly over this month. If lending into the wider economy slows, that will impact consumers and businesses.

Nineteen out of 52 money market traders polled recently by Reuters see the ECB holding rates at 1.5 percent until at least the end of the year -- a bigger proportion than the 17 out of 73 in a July 27 poll.

Growth in July fell to its lowest level since September 2009, while inflation eased unexpectedly in July, potentially giving the ECB some wiggle room.

However, at 2.5 percent year-on-year, inflation remains well above the central bank's target of just below 2 percent.

UNFAVOURABLE

There is a precedent for the ECB hiking interest rates at a time seen by some in markets as unfavourable. It raised rates in July 2008 when there were already clear signs of trouble in the banking sector.

Three-months later the central bank began an easing cycle which saw rates reach record lows of 1.0 percent in May 2009, where they stayed for almost two years.

Morgan Stanley rate strategist Elaine Lin said that whether the ECB eventually cuts rates may depend on the ECB's staff forecasts for growth and inflation in September.

"If they do want to move or neutralise their voice they will do that in September, they do not need to rush."

