MILAN Shares in Mediaset (MS.MI) shot up more than 10 percent at open on Tuesday, and were immediately suspended from trading, after French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it would raise its holding in the Italian broadcaster close to 30 percent.

Vivendi unveiled a week ago a 3 percent stake in Mediaset and within days boosted it to 20 percent, becoming the group's second biggest investor after the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The move has angered Italy's government and fuelled an ongoing spat between the two groups over a failed pay-TV deal.

