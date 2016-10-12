PARIS A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that two French special forces commandos were injured by the drone with which the Islamic State militant group killed two Kurdish Peshmerga fighters earlier this month.

The confirmation from the French side came from spokesman Stephane Le Foll in response to a question at a regular media briefing.

It followed comments earlier in which, Jabbar al-Yawar, secretary general of the autonomous Kurdish region's defence ministry, told Reuters an apparently booby-trapped drone had killed two Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and wounded two French soldiers earlier this month north of the IS-controlled city of Mosul.

