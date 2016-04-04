ANKARA Aircraft from a U.S.-led coalition on Monday destroyed the Turkish consulate compound in Mosul in northern Iraq which has been occupied by Islamist State militants since June 2014, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

It said in a written statement that Turkey's views had been sought and its approval given for the air strikes, which were carried out at 3 a.m.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kim Coghill)