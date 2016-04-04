Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
ANKARA Aircraft from a U.S.-led coalition on Monday destroyed the Turkish consulate compound in Mosul in northern Iraq which has been occupied by Islamist State militants since June 2014, the Turkish foreign ministry said.
It said in a written statement that Turkey's views had been sought and its approval given for the air strikes, which were carried out at 3 a.m.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.